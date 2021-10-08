Even though temperatures are expected near 80 degrees in the next few days, and in the seventies for much of October, many of the outdoor fun things to do are wrapping up their season.

This weekend on Saturday, October 9th is the first-ever DeutscheMarques Oktoberfest celebration and all-German car show. Then, the Gilmore Car Museum’s rescheduled Congress of Motorcars and Gilmore fall colors driving tour happens on Saturday, October 16th.

Here's the schedule and plans for the German car show. It's from 9 am to 4 pm. The plan is for:

An all-German car show on the Gilmore lawns.



A fall colors driving tour for German cars only (which will be limited to 60) and leaving at 10 am.



A Bavarian-style Oktoberfest Beer Tent, from Noon to 4 pm, with German beer, German wine, and the DeutscheMarques Oom-Pah band. Plus traditional German food from Chau Haus Schnitzel Station.

If you want to wear traditional German clothing, all the better because there are trophies for the best traditional-dressed gentleman and lady.

Also, if you own a German car, a $20 donation to the Gilmore Car Museum will be collected at the gate. That donation admits your German car, driver, and first passenger – AND it includes full museum admission! Additional museum admissions are $16 each for adults.

Then, Next Saturday, October 16th, it's the early gas, steam, and electric autos driving around over the Gilmore campus. Since they're famous for it, there will be tours of the Ford Model T garage. You'll be able to not only see 1 and 2 cylinder cars but also see them race. And weather permitting a fall colors tour, and when everyone gets back a parade of cars.

Congress of Motorcars features vehicles produced in 1942 and earlier, just like museum founder Donald Gilmore was known for collecting. Only original, stock-appearing vehicles are eligible to participate. No modified or hot rod style vehicles, please. The show will include early gas, steam, and electric autos driving around the historic campus. Owners can Pre-Register their vehicles online at GilmoreCarMuseum.org

If you want to know more about the specifics, here's the Gilmore Car Museum website.

