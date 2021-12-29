West Michigan Goats Will Eat Your Christmas Tree For You

Don't just throw out your Christmas Tree, feed it to this hungry trip of goats. Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree for the goat feast.

I remember being taught the 3 R's in grade school, "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle." This may be one of the more natural ways to take the 3 R's to the next level. The Fields Farm in Comstock Park, Michigan (Kent County) is asking nearby residents to take their real Christmas trees to a drop-off location at 849 Buth NE. Those trees will feed the goats on their farm. Is there a better way to recycle your Christmas tree instead of tossing it or burning it?

You can find a full list from WZZM of other locations that will recycle your Holiday trees in and around Kent County by clicking here. What if you're in Kalamazoo or Calhoun county?

Kalamazoo Christmas Tree Drop-off

The Kalamazoo City Christmas tree drop-off will accept your leftover trees now through January 31st at the parking lot of 322 Stockbridge Avenue according to WWMT.

Battle Creek Christmas Tree Pick Up

Starting on January 28th, Republic Services will pick up Christmas trees that have been stripped of all ornaments and decorations on garbage day for Battle Creek residents.

If you live in a Michigan town not listed above, contact your local officials or waste removal services to find the easiest way to recycle your Christmas tree.

Happy Holidays and Happy Recycling.