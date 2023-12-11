What is Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Song?

You know A Holly Jolly Christmas, All I Want For Christmas is You, and Deck the Halls. Feliz Navidad, Santa Claus is Comin' to Town and Jingle Bells. But do you know, the most famous Christmas song in Michigan of all?

I'll be the first to admit, I can be a bit of a Grinch when it comes to Christmas music. I'm not interested in hearing any of it until Black Friday, and even then, it still feels too soon.

Further, we don't get enough new songs. I get it, Christmas is a classic tradition mostly upheld by conservative values - which isn't a bad thing, per se. It just goes to show why we hear the same 20-30 songs for a bit over a month each year. A little variety isn't too much to ask, right?

Get our free mobile app

Some of these songs are hilarious when you stop to think about them, though.

For instance - did you know if you counted up every bird received over the course of the 12 Days of Christmas, your "true love" would gift you 184 birds? That's not love, that's cruel and unusual punishment.

How about the Jingle Bell Rock, which in fact, does not rock. Rock music requires guitars, and the guitar is a sparsely used instrument in the song.

As someone with a Nightmare Before Christmas aesthetic, I appreciate quirkier songs or hard rock and metal covers. Still, some classics are just right too, like Wonderful Christmastime, The Drifters' White Christmas featured in The Santa Clause movie and Run Rudolph Run (especially Motorhead's cover of it). Michigan's favorite Christmas song is one I can appreciate too.

According to Finance Buzz, which discovered each state's favorite Christmas songs by studying Google Analytics and Search Trends, Michigan's favorite Christmas song is Here Comes Santa Claus.

The only other state in the country to pick the song was Mississippi. Here Comes Santa Claus failed to make the country's top-10 favorite songs, which was of course topped by Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You.

Ohio had a unique choice, with Underneath the Tree, as they were the only state to pick the song. Run Rudolph Run was Indiana's favorite, the choice of four states total. Illinois went with the crowd, as All I Want for Christmas is You was their favorite song, alongside nine other states, including Washington D.C.

Great Classic Rock Christmas Memories

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker