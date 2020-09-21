Governor – State Emergency May Continue For Months

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is telling the Small Business Association of Michigan she’s far from ending her unilateral declaration of a State of Emergency. It’s a stance that hasn’t received a lot of media attention. Even though it is predictable based on the Governor s actions and Orders since March. It’s still somewhat of a harsh reality to hear her tell the association’s President the controls and restrictions she is imposing as a response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak may continue for months. At least she said, “It’s not a matter of years.”

The Small Business Association of Michigan has been pushing the Governor to relax business restrictions and allow the remaining businesses closed by her Orders to get going again. The SBAM President, Brian Calley, tells Bridge Magazine the state’s decisions about business reopening don’t always come with clarity about the process. Calley says that frustrates business owners. He says some of the Governor's reopening decisions prior to early July were more open and involved industry input. But that he says, slowed after early July. Calley says it’s time to move back to a place where there’s an inclusive process.

We may hear yet this week how the State Supreme Court will rule on a lawsuit filed by several medical practices and a patient against the Governor, claiming her decisions and Orders amount to an overreach of power.