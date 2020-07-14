Governor Whitmer Extends State of Emergency

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has again extended her state of emergency in Michigan. “Rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state,” said Whitmer.

The extension through Aug. 11 comes as a legal fight continues in the Court of Appeals over Whitmer's ability to declare emergencies without input from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox said, “While it is clear that Michigan is still under threat from COVID-19, it’s time for Governor Whitmer to start working again with the peoples’ elected representatives to end this crisis. By continually extending her State of Emergency order, she has intentionally circumvented the checks and balances our system of government is built on and given the cold shoulder to our legislative leaders who represent nearly 10 million Michiganders. Michigan is stronger when our leaders work together, not unilaterally.”

A release from the Governor notes that every region in Michigan saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks. The result is Executive Order 2020-151, which extends the governor’s emergency and disaster declaration until August 11, 2020, at 11:59 pm. To view Executive Order 2020-151, click here.

“COVID-19 still poses a threat to families across Michigan, and it’s crucial that Governor Whitmer continue to take swift action to save lives,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

A ballot proposal committee called Unlock Michigan is circulating petitions to try to repeal one of the two state laws that allow the governor to declare emergencies.