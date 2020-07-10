MICHIGAN ROADTRIP: Grand Sable Dunes

If you think the Lake Michigan sand dunes are cool, then you should travel to the Grand Sable Banks and see the dunes there…holy cow!

These dunes are at the eastern end of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula and are unlike any dunes or lakefront downstate. Glaciers are responsible for these awesome dunes – five square miles of ‘em - and lakefront. The banks reach up to 300 feet high.

Grand Sable Banks & Dunes are near Grand Marais, about an hour and a half west of Whitefish Point. It’s an awesome sight you won’t wanna miss…look at the photos below and see what I mean! Find out more HERE.