Kalamazoo Central and Western Michigan University football star Greg Jennings, who went on to a long, successful career in the NFL, was named Wednesday to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Jennings and teammate, linebacker Tim Harris, will be inducted at the 51st induction ceremony on September 1st, 2022. Jennings will be joining some of the game's greatest stars dating back to even before the start of the National Football League; The Packers considered with the Cardinals as the two oldest teams in the league.

Before Jennings became a professional football player, he starred at Kalamazoo Central in football, basketball and track, dropping 50 points in a loss, on Benton Harbor, in his senior years. He finished 7th in voting for Mr. Basketball in Michigan. At, Western, he had 238 receptions for 3,539 yards and 39 touchdowns. Drafted by Green Bay in 2006, he began his career by catching Brett Favre's 400th career touchdown pass and leading the NFL in receiving yards.

Throughout his career, Jennings played in 10 playoff games, where he excelled. His playoff record is 50 receptions and six touchdowns, including two touchdown in a Super Bowl XLV win against Pittsburgh. WBAY-TV says "In his career with Green Bay, he caught 425 passes for 6,537 yards and 53 touchdowns -- ranking him 9th in team history in receptions, 8th in yards and 6th in TDs."

Get our free mobile app

The Ohio State University Marching Band Rocks Every Michigander is born with a hatred of Ohio State. We have a sliver of proof that something good may indeed come out of Columbus once in a while. Cranks it up as we found seven other performances of the Buckeye marching band belting out classic rock staples.