Halloweed: West Michigan’s First Large-Scale Cannabis Event

It's like a beer festival, but no alcohol will be served at this gathering. You can freely and openly smoke cannabis as marijuana goes mainstream with Halloweed.

Cue the hype: "THERE'S NEVER BEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS!!!"

The thing is, it's true: there has never been a large-scale cannabis consumption event in West Michigan. "Statewide, five have been held so far," reports WZZM, with Halloweed circled on the calendar for October 30. The event will have live music, food trucks, outdoor activities- just like a beer festival, but without the alcohol. This is a pot party.

Muskegon is West Michigan’s most cannabis-friendly city and being able to host a consumption event here is something we’ve been envisioning for most of this year... During the event they're able to freely and openly smoke cannabis which is just something that hasn't occurred in the State of Michigan until this year. -Tracy Powers, New Standard

New Standard Cannabis was the first company to offer recreational marijuana sales in Muskegon and that lakeshore city is one of the few in the state that voted in favor of cannabis events when use was legalized in Michigan. The brand has eight dispensaries across the state, and Halloweed will take place at their Muskegon Park Place storefront. There will be a stage for live music, with two bands booked, plus a DJ and a rapper. Food trucks will circle the parking lot and- this is a bit curious, things will be organized so that no consumption is visible from the street. That is one of the licensing rules for this special event.

Halloweed Cannabis Consumption Event

Saturday, Oct 30 | New Standard 1922 Park Street, Muskegon

3-6 pm Chill Out: Westside Soul Surfers

6-8 pm DJ Prim and Biffy the Beat Slayer

8-11 pm Fire Up: Desmond Jones

10 pm Costume contest with cash and cannabis prizes

Tickets $25 afternoon | Evening $42 | $60 All Day

Get our free mobile app

Top 25 Psychedelic Rock Albums Blues, folk, world music – no genre escaped the kaleidoscopic pull of the '60s' trippiest sound.