Halloween Plans, Tips and Guidelines Issued in Calhoun County

COVID-19 concerns will certainly have an impact on Halloween this year, but plans are being made in Calhoun County to make the best of it. The Battle Creek Police Department will hold the eighth annual Trunk or Treat as a drive-thru event – join the fun from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention name trick or treating as a “higher risk” activity, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has tips for if you still choose to participate on Halloween evening, or when you municipality sets trick-or-treat hours. You can find this information in our new video, available on the City of Battle Creek, Michigan YouTube channel.

Also in the video, and listed here, is information from some of our local municipalities, related to Halloween activities:

Albion – Official trick-or-treat hours 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

– Official trick-or-treat hours 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 Battle Creek – No set trick-or-treat hours or Halloween regulations; Battle Creek Police Department drive-thru Trunk or Treat is 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

– No set trick-or-treat hours or Halloween regulations; Battle Creek Police Department Trunk or Treat is 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Homer – Official trick-or-treat hours 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

– Official trick-or-treat hours 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 Marshall – No set trick-or-treat hours or Halloween regulations; NO downtown costume parade or Fire Department candy checks this year

Trunk or Treat 2020

Families will attend this year at Bailey Park, 1392 Capital Ave. NE. Enter to the south on Wagner Drive, follow north, and through the parking lot to collect candy, and exit on Eaton Street. Trunk or Treat is free and open to the public.

The city asks families to stay in their vehicles during the event. Law enforcement vehicles will set up around the parking lot and use sections of PVC pipe to slide candy into each child’s treat bag. Staff will wear masks and gloves and sanitize the pipes as needed.

Police staff worked carefully through plans for this year’s event, with the Calhoun County Public Health Department and others, to make sure it is safe and enjoyable for our families.

Anyone interested in supporting the event can donate to the Battle Creek Police Department Law Enforcement Community Project Fund, a fund of the Battle Creek Community Foundation. Please make checks payable to BCCF/PDLAW and mail to Battle Creek Community Foundation, 32 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 1, Battle Creek, MI 49017.

Those interested also can donate at the Battle Creek Community Foundation’s website.

Trunk or Treat 2020 map