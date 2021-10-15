Has Your Vehicle Ever Been Stolen, Mine Has. Is Your Vehicle Considered A Hot Wheel; One Of The 10 Most Commonly Stolen In Michigan

Have you ever walked out to where you know you left your vehicle and it is not there? It happened to me back in the later 80s. Back then it was a 1976 Pontiac Firebird, yes the one with an eagle on the hood, loved that car.

Earlier this week the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual Hot Wheels report. This report informs us what the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the United States were in 2020. Is vehicle one of those?

The NICB stated:

“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency…For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home. No matter what kind of vehicle you have, take steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys.”

Here they are, the top 10 Stolen Vehicles in the country for 2020 are:

Ford Full Size Pickup - 2006 Chevrolet full-size pick-up - 2004 Honda Civic - 2000 Honda Accord - 1997 Toyota Camry - 2019 Nissan Altima - 2020 GMC full-size pick-up - 2005 Toyota Corolla - 2020 Honda CR-V - 2000 10.Dodge full-size pick-up - 2001

Now to Michigan. What are the top 10 stolen vehicles in Michigan, I am glad you asked here they are:

Dodge Charger - 2018 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee - 2019 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) - 2020 Chevrolet Malibu - 2016 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) - 2003 Ford Fusion - 2020 Chevrolet Impala - 2008 Chevrolet Equinox - 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer - 2006 Ford Escape - 2017

Whether you steal a Corvette or a Ford Escape you would conceivably go to jail for the same amount of time. A question for these Leeches on society are you really going to steal a 2008 Chevrolet Impala or even a 2017 Ford Escape?

Have you ever had a vehicle stolen from you?

Mine was found by the police as they were actually attempting to steal my radio. They had already bottomed out my transmission and the cops pulled up behind them. The police told me once they saw them pull up they jumped out of my car and ran. I asked them if they chased after them and they told me no. I wanted to ask them why they did not even try but believe it or not I kept my mouth shut.

In the end, these Leeches never even got my radio.