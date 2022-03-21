Business Destroyed in Massive Weekend Fire in Downtown Hastings

A large fire early Sunday morning destroyed a local business and caused damage at other area businesses in Hastings. Fire crews responded to the 100 block of E. State St. in the downtown area at around 3:30 a.m..

According to the Hastings City Police Department Facebook page, officers in the area observed smoke and flames emitting from the building that houses Vinnie's Woodfired Saloon. Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later to try and put out the blaze and several roads had to be shut down during the fire fighting efforts.

While working to put out the fire, officials determined that the building had to be demolished due to how far and wide the fire had spread. The business is reported to be a total loss. There were two other buildings in the vicinity that were damaged, but the extent of damage has not been reported at this time.

The police department did not report any injuries related to the fire and said no one was inside the building when it started.

The cause was likely due to a wood fire stove located in the kitchen at the business. Investigators were told that the stove is typically left on. The last employees at Vinny's had left the building at around midnight, over three hours before the fire began.