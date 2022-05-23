Just under three hours away from Kalamazoo sits a gorgeous arboretum that is home to a handful of gorgeous, towering sculptures meant to inspire awe and wonder.

The Morton Arboretum, in Illinois, has a number of features that make it very appealing to nature lovers. That includes 16 miles of hiking trails, a Maze Garden, a Children's Garden, classes, and a variety of exhibitions.

One of the more breath-taking exhibits is the Human+Nature which features five sculptures that tower 15 to 24 feet created by artist Daniel Popper. The purpose of the exhibit is to help people feel more connected to nature as they explore parts of the Arboretum they may have otherwise missed. Check it out:

Check Out These Stunning Sculptures at the Morton Arboretum in Illinois Human + Nature is set to run through March of 2023. Have you seen these towering sculptures in person?

Thanks to Tiktokers @nerdygirl1981 and @jhoannehernand for introducing me to these gorgeous works of art. See their videos below:

The Human+Nature exhibit will be running through March of 2023 with two new additions expected in June of 2022, according to Morton Arboretum's website. Read more about the sculptures here.

Tickets are required to visit the Morton Arboretum. Tickets range from $11 to $16 depending on age and membership status and they must be reserved online prior to arrival as the Morton Arboretum operates on timed-entry admission.

As mentioned above, the Morton Arboretum has a ton to offer. Find more information about their other exhibits, activities, and how to obtain tickets here.

