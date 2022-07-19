Here Are The Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’

Here are the lyrics to Slipknot's "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," a song which is set to appear on the band's seventh studio album, The End, So Far.

The song comes second on the record's track listing, right before the previously released single "The Chapeltown Rag," which gives Slipknot fans a nice one-two punch from the 12-track release scheduled to come out on Sept. 30 on Roadrunner Records.

“New music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end," comments percussionist Shawn 'clown' Crahan, leaving maggots to twist in the wind and speculate about the significance of that statement in tandem with the curious album title.

Frontman Corey Taylor has been teasing the prospect of new music for quite some time, before and after the early November release of "The Chapeltown Rag." In June, he suggested that it was likely that more music would surface "within the next month" and that premonition has held true with a music video for the new single as well as new album art and a complete track listing now available.

Read all the lyrics to "The Dying Song (Time to Sing) below.

You can also find out which members debuted new masks with the new music, and don't forget to see what Maggots are saying about "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" in our fan reaction post.

The End, So Far will serve as the successor to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind and can be pre-ordered here. Catch Slipknot on the second North American leg of the Knotfest Roadshow tour this fall, featuring special guests Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. See dates here and head to this location for tickets.

Slipknot, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" Lyrics

Put Your Hands Into The Water- Let Your Mouth Go Sick And Dry

Put Your Life Into Your Death Now- Let Them Sing Until You Die

DIE! Radical, rather than rhetorical, babble like an Oracle

Why am I always in your debt?

Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost- Communist Comatose

Show me all the wagers are a bet

The middle of a nuclear winter is a modern

Achievement of the retro apocalyptic horde

Satan, you must be mistaken, there are no more Satans

Only The Bosses on the Board

Forget Deny Ignore Nice Try It’s You

Regret Rely Remorse Inside Of You Maybe you’ve been down too long… The Heart Begins To Suffer When The Soul Has Given Up

And The Flesh Is Barely More Than Bone

When No One Else Is Listening- Only When You’ve Had Enough

Time To Sing This Dying Song Alone

Put Your Hands Into The Water- Let Your Mouth Go Sick And Dry

Put Your Life Into Your Death Now- Let Them Sing Until You Die

DIE! Maybe you’ve been down too long… Think Hard You Bastards- You’re Gonna Tell Me Why

If I Don’t Get An Answer, You’re Gonna Sing and Die

Think Hard You Bastards- You’re Gonna Tell Me Why

If I Don’t Get An Answer, You’re Gonna Sing and Die The Heart Begins To Suffer When The Soul Has Given Up

And The Flesh Is Barely More Than Bone

When No One Else Is Listening- Only When You’ve Had Enough

Time To Sing This Dying Song Alone

Put Your Hands Into The Water- Let Your Mouth Go Sick And Dry

Put Your Life Into Your Death Now- Let Them Sing Until You Die

Put Your Hands Into The Water- Let Your Mouth Go Sick And Dry

Put Your Life Into Your Death Now- Let Them Sing Until You Die

Slipknot, The End, So Far Album Art + Track Listing

Slipknot, 'The End, So Far' Roadrunner Records loading...

01. "Adderall"

02. "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)"

03. "The Chapeltown Rag"

04. "Yen"

05. "Hivemind"

06. "Warranty"

07. "Medicine For The Dead"

08. "Acidic"

09. "Heirloom"

10. "H377"

11. "De Sade"

12. "Finale"