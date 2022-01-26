Holly of Battle Creek is a Beautiful and Sweet Girl Looking for Her Home

Holly is a beautiful dog with a personality just as beautiful and would be a good fit in many types of homes.

Holly is just over 3-years-old and is fully grown. She weighs about 30 pounds and appears to already be house-trained. Holly is well past the puppy stage and staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she is a pretty laid-back girl.

Holly is not a dog that would enjoy taking 5-mile hikes regularly. In general, she seems to be a dog that would be content laying next to you on the couch after a good romp in the yard or some time spent playing with her.

Courtesy of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Holly is listed as a Collie/Spaniel mix. So far at the shelter, her personality has been quiet and patient. Holly walks on a leash well. She would be best suited to a fenced-in yard but may not require it.

Holly may do well with another dog that has a similar energy level. She would do best in a home with children 8 years or older that are respectful towards animals.

One of the nice things about adopting a dog past the puppy stage is that they aren't going to chew your shoes up. You also know how big they will get, other than a few extra pounds depending on how much and often you feed. Their personalities are generally set as well. Although, you may see a shelter dog's personality bloom once they have the security of their forever home.

Would you like to make Holly a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Holly isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

