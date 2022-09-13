How Am I Just Now Hearing About Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain?

Two years. I've been in Michigan for two years and I am just learning about this for the first time. Did you know that Grand Haven has a musical fountain?

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is probably pretty self-explanatory. It's a synchronized show that's offered for free to anyone who wants to stop by and enjoy it.

How Long Has This Been a Thing?

According to their website, the Grand Haven Musical Fountain has been in operation since 1962. The shows are seasonal, running nightly from Memorial Day to Labor Day and then on Friday and Saturday nights through September.

Each show lasts about 25 to 30 minutes and is free to watch from the vantage point at the Lynn Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.

As well, it looks like each performance has a different theme. For instance, on September 17th (2022), they're offering a double feature that will showcase music from The Greatest Showman and Beauty and the Beast. The fountain, lights, and music are all synchronized resulting in a kind of aquatic ballet.

A quick search on Youtube or Tiktok will bring up several videos giving you just a glimpse of what to expect:

While their season is coming to an end soon, you can still catch a few shows if you're in the area. Find the full schedule for the Musical Fountain here. And, if you'd like to donate to help keep the fountain running, you can find all of the necessary information here.

A synchronized musical fountain would, I'm sure, be magical to witness in person. Much like a natural waterfall. As it turns out, we have a few in lower Michigan that you can visit for yourself. This one happens to be the biggest:

Largest Waterfall in Michigan's Lower Peninsula