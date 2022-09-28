Ok folks, this one has me completely baffled. Searching YouTube this morning I came across a video called Mr. Kalamazoo and it almost made by brain explode out of my head. I've been sitting here for twenty minutes now trying to wrap my head around what I just watched, so I want some help with this one. The video has clips from King of the Hill, Pulp Fiction, DragonBall, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Regular Show, and a Spanish dub of two different Fresh Prince of Bel Aire episodes.

So some time ago I wrote an article about the beginning of a Fresh Prince of Bel Aire episode called "Someday Your Prince Will Be in Effect," where the episode opens with Carlton doing an acapella of "I've Got a Gal In Kalamazoo." In the episode, Will & Carlton are trying to win the affection of a girl at the mall to win a date with her. The scene is used as a "flashback" within the episode. This fact is important because the clip of that episode is in the video this article is centered around. During the video, there are different sounds that are spliced together to form what SOUNDS like the name "Kalamazoo," but I'm still debating that. If you can, try to watch the video below to the end and see if you can make any sense of it.

Now, if you didn't suffer a seizure watching that, can anyone tell me what the hell it is we just witnessed. I'm so lost. I have a feeling we're never gonna find out and just be forced to roam the Earth knowing that someone did this just to mess with us.