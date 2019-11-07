I Thought Deleting Emails Is Legal, Guess Not

I was taught by former President Obama’s Department of Justice and his FBI Director James Comey that deleting emails that are under investigation is legal and requires no consequences.

Isn’t that what all of you were taught or did I miss the email?

That is why I was confused when I say an article in the Detroit News this morning titled “Consequences for officials deleting emails up in air”. Why would there be any consequences for deleting emails under investigation?

Apparently prosecutors are considering charging people due to the following:

In one incident, which is under investigation by the Michigan State Police, Oakland County Commissioner Shelley Taub sent text messages to her colleagues advising them to “delete, delete, delete” emails in anticipation of a request for documents about naming a new county executive. In another, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s chief of staff, Alexis Wiley, allegedly directed city employees to delete emails as controversy entangled the city's efforts on behalf of a nonprofit organization.

So is it illegal to delete emails that fall under an investigation or not?

Also if it is illegal will people be held accountable and face some sort of consequence?

Well it depends who you listen to, according to former President Obama’s Department of Justice and his FBI Director James Comey it is not illegal or at the very least requires no consequences. Other people apparently think it is wrong or God forbid even illegal to delete documents that are under investigation.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595