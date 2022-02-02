Half of All Ice Luge Tracks in the Nation are in Michigan

Did you know that Michigan is the ice luge capital of the United States?

There are only four ice luge tracks in the nation. Of those four tracks of high-speed slippery excitement, two of them are right here in Michigan.

Ice Luge Tracks in the United States

Muskegon, Michigan - Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

Negaunee, Michigan - Upper Peninsula Luge Club

Lake Placid, New York - Wasatch Luge Club

Park City, Utah - Adirondack Luge Club

The ice luge track in West Michigan is one of the most popular for a good reason according to Local Freshies,

Located in Muskegon’s state park, its 850’ length is one of the only permanent winter luge tracks out there. Designed by three-time Olympian Frank Masley, anyone over the age of eight can hurl themselves down the track.

Get our free mobile app

The ice luge track in the U.P. has a pretty awesome bragging right as well. Apparently, the Upper Peninsula Luge Club is the only natural full length luge track in the nation according to Local Freshies,

The UP, as it’s known by Michiganders, is a place that embraces winter. It makes sense since the first snows typically come in November and stays through at least the end of March. Such a consistent winter allows them to have the ONLY NATURAL full-length luge in the U.S.

Michigan is in fact, a Winter Wonderland.

The Michigan Winter Weather Olympics 2020