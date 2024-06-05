The Top Songs from 29 Michigan-Based Musicians

Maybe it doesn't get acknowledged enough, but Michigan is a truly innovative state. Throughout the history of our country, Michigan has given way to some of the best aspects of life. Whether it's the automotive industry, sports or music, the Mitten State has been one of the most integral states in America's collective culture.

Musically, the state has given back to a wide sweep of genres, from blues to country, from hip hop to heavy metal.

Get our free mobile app

Below is a list of 30 of the biggest names in music across those genres from bands and artists who are recognized as Michigan musicians. Not every artist was born in Michigan or still calls Michigan home, but each is most closely associated with the state and made their musical mark here.

The list of artists are not listed in any particular order. The list was randomized to give way to the blending of the genres and time periods of the music from Michigan. From Motown to today's heavy hitters, the list has it all.

Each artist is accompanied by their most streamed track on Spotify with either the official music video or a live performance. So the list may not show you anything new about the artists you know and love, but maybe you'll learn about a new artist, or recognize an artist you didn't know called Michigan home.

1. Madonna - Material Girl

Released in 1985, Material Girl was one of two songs, along with Like A Virgin that made Madonna a music icon. The Bay City-born pop star topped the US CHR & Pop Charts and Dance Club Singles charts with the song, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Material Girl has over 411 million streams on Spotify.

2. The Black Dahlia Murder - What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse

Detroit deathcore icons The Black Dahlia Murder may not be as well recognized nationally as Madonna, but within the heavy music scene, What A Horrible Night to Have a Curse is arguably one of the best modern metal songs out there. The unforgivingly brutal song released in 2007 put The Black Dahlia Murder on the metal map for the next decade. What A Horrible Night to Have a Curse has over 15 million streams on Spotify.

3. Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

With a sound that reminded music fans of Led Zeppelin, for better or worse, Greta Van Fleet exploded onto the modern rock charts with Highway Tune in 2017, their debut single on their debut album. A certified platinum hit, much of the success of these Frankenmuth rockers is traced back to this track. Highway Tune has over 230 million streams on Spotify.

4. Aretha Franklin - Respect

Aretha Franklin gained more than just a little respect for her legendary 1967 single Respect. The song was one of her first smash hits and to this day reminds one of the most easily recognizable songs in the world. Respect is certified platinum in three countries and gold in three others, including the United States, though it did nab the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. Respect has over 571 million streams on Spotify.

5. Insane Clown Posse - In My Room

Hailing from the streets of Detroit, the Insane Clown Posse is one of the most controversial music duos in history, regardless of genre. Their psychotic lyrics and uncomfortable sounds provide a safe haven for their fans, though, and In My Room is a solid testament to that, as the lyrics are unnervingly dark. ICP typically doesn't get attention by pop culture methods, so In My Room doesn't have much to boast about critically. But Juggalos sure do stream the song a lot, as it has over 80 million streams on Spotify.

6. Smokey Robinson - Cruisin’

Smokey Robinson was born in Detroit in 1940 and by the time he was 20 he was beginning to make his mark in Motown. From 1960 to 1970, Robinson had 26 top-40 hits. However, his 1979 single Cruisin' proved to be his most popular over time. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, but hit No. 1 in New Zealand. The track has over 72 million plays on Spotify.

7. Four Tops - I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)

Another Motown staple, the Four Tops comprised of Levi Stubbs, Abdul "Duke" Fakir, Renaldo "Obie" Benson and Lawrence Payton remained together for over four decades after forming in 1953. Each was born in Detroit and by 1990 were all in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Not a soul around doesn't know the tune to I Can't Help Myself, as its presence in pop culture has permeated through the years. The 1965 hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 and has over 500 million streams on Spotify.

8. Pop Evil - Footsteps

North Muskegon hard rock group Pop Evil formed in 2001 but exploded in popularity in 2013 with their Onyx album, featuring hits like Trenches and Deal With the Devil. Their 2015 follow-up UP led off with Footsteps, the band's most successful track to date. Footsteps is certified gold in the U.S. and Canada and has over 67 million plays.

9. Eminem - Lose Yourself

The pride of Detroit, Eminem has more hits than most. Whether you're a fan of the Slim Shady Era, appreciate the darker tones of (most of) The Eminem Show and Encore, or stand by post-Relapse-Refill-Recovery Marshall Mathers, there's something in the Em catalog for everyone.

Still, Lose Yourself manages to strike a chord with listeners who aren't even hip hop fans. The song is one of the most successful songs in history. It won countless awards, is featured in pop culture with regularity, topped music charts in over 20 countries, is certified platinum in 15 countries (13 times in the US), and has over 2 billion plays on Spotify, making it one of the 50-most streamed songs in the platform's history.

10. Royce da 5’9” - Caterpillar

From Eminem to a man featured in plenty of Em's work, even forming the Bad Meets Evil duo in 1998, Royce da 5'9" has a strong catalog in his own right. Royce is one of the most talented rappers in history with speed through his lyrics that can make some of the very best blush. Caterpillar, which features Eminem and King Green, is a strong example of that. The 2018 track has over 54 million plays on Spotify.

11. Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Born in Detroit, raised in Houston, Lizzo exploded onto the scene in 2019 with the hit Truth Hurts. With an incredibly catchy opening that inspired millions of TikTok videos, the song went on to great success. It won a handful of awards, topped six different US music charts, and was certified platinum in the US seven times over. Truth Hurts, which Lizzo said was written about a man in Detroit, has nearly 1 billion plays on Spotify.

12. Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love

Detroit Indie-folk-rocker Sufjan Stevens has built a strong career since getting started in 1995. Of course, Indie rock isn't intended to be commercially successful, but Stevens's work on the 2017 single Mystery of Love for the film Call Me By Your Name exploded in popularity. The song went platinum in the US, hit No. 13 on the Billboard US Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and has over 491 million streams on Spotify.

13. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

Who doesn't know the bass riff to Seven Nation Army? Detroit's White Stripes, headed up by Jack White, pushed Seven Nation Army into the world in 2003 and it has since become a cultural staple of rock music and sporting events. The song topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay and UK Indie charts and went double platinum in the U.S. Seven Nation Army has over 1.6 billion plays on Spotify.

14. Kid Rock - All Summer Long

As polarizing as it gets, Detroit's Kid Rock has his faithful listeners across his genre-bending discography. His most radio-friendly hit, which managed to find airplay on a variety of radio station formats, All Summer Long, topped charts in 10 countries, and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's US Adult Top 40. It also went platinum in four countries but is short of platinum in the U.S. by just over 50,000 sales. It's somewhat bizarre for such an "Americana" song, but nonetheless, it's easily his most diversely popular song with over 482 million plays on Spotify.

15. Stevie Wonder - Signed, Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours)

Stevie Wonder was born in Saginaw and quickly showed he was a musical prodigy, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963 at just 13 years old with Fingertips. While Wonder was responsible for dozens of classic soul and R&B hits through the decades, Signed, Sealed, Delivered transcended the genre with its heartwarming tune. The track peaked at No. 3 on the US Hot 100 and went platinum twice in the UK. Signed, Sealed, Delivered has over 619 million plays on Spotify, and often trades places with Superstition as his most played track on the platform.

16. Marvin Gaye - Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

Marvin Gaye lived in Michigan during his music-making days at the hight of Motown popularity. While many may expect Sexual Healing or Let's Get it On to be Gaye's most-played songs, it's actually his fun love song duet with Tammi Terrell backed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. For comparison, Ain't No Mountain... has over 1.34 billion streams on Spotify. None of his other hits has over 400 million, though Sexual Healing is really close (at 399 million at the time of writing). Ain't No Mountain... peaked at No. 3 on Billboards Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles and No. 19 on the Hot 100.

17. NF - Let You Down

A white rapper from Gladwin, Michigan, who takes heavy inspiration from Eminem in his music, even if NF isn't nearly as vulgar. Fans of Slim's more personal work are sure to be fans of NF's heavy-handed lyrics that often delve into his personal experiences with religion, family, and depression. NF's first track to detail his relationship with his father, who raised him as a single parent, Let You Down is NF's biggest hit to date for his promising young career. It topped the US Christian Songs, Mainstream Top 40, and went platinum in 10 countries (eight times over in the US). NF has a few tracks hovering around 500 million plays, but Let You Down is nearing the 1.5 billion play milestone on Spotify.

18. Ted Nugent - Stranglehold

The Motor City Madman from Redford, Michigan, has a more chaotic reputation these days, but it's hard to deny his ability to lay down a sick guitar riff. Surprisingly, it's not Cat Scratch Fever that takes the honor as Ted Nugent's most-played song on Spotify, it's Stranglehold. The former had more commercial success, but Stranglehold has nearly triple the plays on Spotify with 188 million to Cat Scratch Fever's 63 million.

19. The Temptations - My Girl

The Temptations got their start in Detroit in 1960 and by 1964 they released an American classic with My Girl. The opening bass line has an unmatched groove that everyone enjoys before the memorable lyrics come in to get the song going. My Girl topped the Billboard Hot 100, went platinum in the U.S., and has over 937 million streams on Spotify.

20. Bob Seger - Old Time Rock & Roll

Whether you found the song through Detroit's Bob Seger's patented "Old Time Rock & Roll" or through Tom Cruise's underwear-clad rendition of the song in Risky Business, Old Time Rock & Roll is a staple of classic rock music. Bob Seger has dozens of hits with over 75 million worldwide record sales, but Old Time Rock & Roll is likely his most famous song. The track went double platinum in the U.S. and has over 345 million plays on Spotify.

21. Diana Ross - Endless Love

One of the most famous love song duets of all time, Endless Love from Detroit's Diana Ross and Lionel Richie is a real super ballad. While Richie wrote the song, the track showed off Ross's immense talent. Endless Love topped seven charts in four countries, went platinum in three and has over 350 million plays on Spotify.

22. The Stooges - I Wanna Be Your Dog

The Stooges got their start in Ann Arbor, fronted by the legendary Iggy Pop alongside original members guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton, and bassist Dave Alexander from Pioneer High School. Punk rock isn't designed for commercial success, so despite everyone knowing The Stooges and Iggy in such a short career, the numbers and accolades didn't follow until later appreciation and honors were granted for their innovation. I Wanna Be Your Dog is easily the band's most famous track with 103 million plays on Spotify.

23. Big Sean - I Don’t F*ck With You

Big Sean was born in California, but he was made in Detroit. He even has two albums named after the city. With over 17 million monthly listeners, Big Sean's catalog is filled with tracks with 100s of millions of plays on Spotify, but only one has eclipsed the billion milestone. IDFWU has over 1.11 billion streams, topped three Billboard charts and peaked at 11 on the Hot 100, and went platinum eight times over in the U.S.

24. Uncle Cracker - Follow Me

Uncle Cracker has worked in multiple genres, but the Mount Clemens, Michigan, product has found the most success in his easy-going classic country rock tunes. Follow Me appeals to a wide audience and is one of his most popular tracks. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Top 40, No. 5 on the Hot 100 and has over 340 million plays on Spotify.

25. Al Green - Let’s Stay Together

The soulful Al Green, a product of Grand Rapids, Michigan, delivered one of the greatest songs in R&B/ Soul music history with Let's Stay Together in 1971. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum in the U.S. and U.K. The song's popularity led to dozens of talents such as Tina Turner, Boyz II Men, Seal and Maroon 5 covering the song. Green's original still tops the rest with 549 million plays on Spotify.

26. Alice Cooper - Poison

The Godfather of Shock Rock, Detroit's Alice Cooper has his share of hits. While School's Out and No More Mr. Nice Guy are plenty friendly to the mainstream, nothing could compare to a 1980s power ballad. Poison was Cooper's unique take on the trend with a proper music video to accompany the hit. Poison reached No. 7 on the Hot 100 and was top five in five countries. The track also went platinum in the UK and Australia. Poison has over 418 million plays on Spotify.

27. I Prevail - Blank Space

The youngest act on the list, I Prevail got their start in 2013 out of Southfield, Michigan. In 2014, the band broke through with their cover of Taylor Swift's Blank Space, the only track so far for the metalcore band to crack the Hot 100 at No. 90 (Hurricane and Bad Things have both since topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts, for what it's worth). While some of I Prevail's original tracks are starting to catch up to Blank Spaces in terms of Spotify plays, the track still leads the way with 144 million streams.

28. We Came as Romans - Black Hole

An inspiration for bands like I Prevail, We Came as Romans is another Michigan metalcore band from Troy. While wildly popular within the modern heavy music scene, We Came as Romans has little commercial success for their singles, though they've seen success with album charts. Unlike many of the talents on this list, though, one of We Came as Romans' more recent tracks is their most popular song on Spotify. The 2021 single Black Hole has more than 74 million plays on Spotify.

29. Grand Funk Railroad - Some Kind of Wonderful

The Soul Brothers Six 1967 track (She's) Some Kind of Wonderful found more commercial success when Flint rockers Grand Funk Railroad covered it in 1974 where it peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, besting even Huey Lewis and the News' 1994 cover. The track went platinum in the U.S. and is GFR's most-played track on Spotify with 132 million streams.

42 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan