Downtown Allegan has been abuzz lately. Over the last several years the downtown Allegan landscape has seen lots of changes--for the better!

Residents have recently seen the opening of the new Tardy's Underground comic book shop in addition to the new Hoard of the Dragon tabletop gaming shop, which replaced the former Regent Arcade when it moved down the block. Now a new resale shop is making its home in downtown Allegan.

Kora Lynn Sweet shared on Facebook that her mother is opening her new storefront inside the former B&C Emporium at 204 Trowbridge Street, saying:

...about the commotion that's been happening downtown across the street from the regent theater...My mom is opening a store called Just a Second. It is going to be a secondhand store, specializing in just about everything except clothes...We will have antiques, tools, appliances, furniture, décor, toys, honestly just about anything that you can think of we may have it pop up in our store on occasion!

But What About the Clothes?

Like myself, you may be wondering why a resale business would exclude clothes from their inventory? The reasoning actually seems to make since. Kora says with so many nearby stores that focus on clothing, there didn't seem to be much of a need for that in Allegan. Instead, Just a Second decided to focus their inventory elsewhere.

What Happened to B&C?

Although I grew up in Allegan and B&C Emporium has been there as long as I can remember, I could not for the life of me tell you what their business was. It seemed to be a little bit of everything! Per their Facebook page B&C Emporium owner Craig Philips announced in June that his storefront was closing due to his ongoing health issues and the building had been sold. However, Craig is still selling his finds on sites like eBay and Etsy.

Coming Soon?

As of this writing an official opening date for the business has not been announced, but they hope to be open sometime later this month. Says Kora,

...keep your eyes peeled and feel free to stop in if you ever see the door open! Even if we're not ready for opening day we love to see the community

I'm glad the building won't just sit there empty. It also makes me wonder what the status of Hunter's Western Auto nextdoor is as the owner is set to retire soon. I can't wait to check out this new shop once the doors are finally open!

