Ionia Free Fair is Selling Fair Food Again This Weekend

Last weekend the Ionia Free Fair announced that they were going to have a couple of fair food vendors that were going to be open and would be serving up some of your favorite fair foods. Well, it was a BIG hit and fair officials have announced that they're doing it again this weekend.

Just like last weekend, the vendors will be open on both Saturday and Sunday (May 16th & 17th) from Noon until 8pm. It’s still going to be a drive up style event and all the vendors will be following health department and IFF guidelines. Once again, we’ve got a photo gallery posted below that gives you the fair food options this weekend AND the prices so you'll know how much money to take because this is a CASH ONLY event.

Now, you should know that this weekend there will be a couple of changes from last weekend's food options which includes the BIG news that FRENCH FRIES and ICE CREAM will also be available this weekend. You'll want to make sure that you have a full tank of gas and you use the restroom before you go because there was a pretty long long last weekend. Also, you might want to get there early because last weekend they had to close the gates at 5 pm to make sure that everyone got served.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ionia Free Fair and just like last weekend, they'll take your empty cans and bottles, too as they're going to have a trailer on site to collect your recyclables.