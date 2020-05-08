Ionia Free Fair is Selling Fair Food All Weekend

Have you been craving an elephant ear or some caramel corn? How about a glass of fresh squeezed lemonade? Well, the Ionia Free Fair has heard your ‘craving prayers’ and they have announced that this weekend they are going to have a couple of fair food food vendors that will be open and will be serving up some of your favorite fair foods. The list of food options includes elephant ears, funnel cakes, lemonade, corn dogs, caramel corn, candy apples, sausage, deep fried Oreo cookies and more.

The vendors will be open on both Saturday and Sunday (May 9th & 10th) from Noon until 8pm. (Just in time for Mother's Day.) It’s going to be a drive up style event and all vendors will be following health department and IFF guidelines. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ionia Free Fair. We’ve got a photo gallery posted below that gives you the fair food options this weekend and the prices. Please note that this is a CASH ONLY event. Also, if you’ve got a bunch of cans and bottles taking up room in your house or garage, they’ll have a trailer on site and will be collecting your recyclables, too.

Here’s some new info if you’re going:

Enter From South Side (River)

Exit From North Side

One Way Traffic Only

Cars Will Not Be Allowed To Park

Please Stay In Your Car

Cash Only