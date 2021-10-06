Is Candy Corn Really Made with Bugs?

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time for Candy Corn to hit the shelves again. According to the National Confectioner's Association, an estimated 35 billion pounds of candy corn are produced each year.

Brach's just unveiled their list of the Top 20 U.S. States that Consume the Most Candy Corn. Coming in at #1 was California, followed by Texas, Florida and New York. Rounding out the top five was Michigan.

Last year, Brach's even made a version of Candy Corn that tasted like Thanksgiving Dinner. It looks like that may be on the shelves again this year in select locations.

I'm not a huge fan of this candy treat, but I'm usually good for eating a few pieces every year...until maybe this year.

Recent reports from various sources are now saying that Candy Corn is manufactured with bugs!

The "confectioners' glaze", or shellac, that coats the candy contains "lac-resin". Lac-resin is a substance that a parasite found in tropical and subtropical regions -- called a lac bug -- secretes to protect itself. The term shellac actually comes from the name of the bug.

This substance is scraped off plants and some of the bugs are gathered in the process, according to the website ThoughtCo.com. This shellac is also used in many other products, including paints, varnishes, waxes, and cosmetics.

And don't think that Candy Corn is the only one to use this "confectioner's glaze" as a coating on candy. You've probably also consumed this stuff on a variety of shiny candies...including most jelly beans, malted milk balls, or Milk Duds. Not a big candy eater? Don't worry, you've probably have this stuff coating the pills you might be taking.

If you really want to try to avoid eating this bug substance -- good luck. If you check the ingredient list on foods, you can usually find this stuff listed as candy glaze, resin glaze, natural food glaze, confectioner's glaze, confectioner's resin, Lac resin, Lacca, or gum lac.

Who wants my extra pieces of Candy Corn this year?