Is the Big 10 Reconsidering Football This Fall?

The short answer is "yes", the longer answer is "yes, but no one quite knows what it will look like."

Several sports reports including ESPN reported over the weekend that we may soon know if the Big 10 would reconsider playing football this Fall. That story said we'd know within 72 hours and that was on Saturday. So we may have the answer today or tomorrow according to those weekend reports.

Is the Big 10 jealous seeing the other conferences playing? You betcha! Even Big 10 rival Notre Dame is playing. So why not the Big 10?

Well it doesn't help that there's been a COVID-19 outbreak at Michigan State University in East Lansing. That's not good news for the Big 10. And it seems Michigan has their own outbreak to deal with, too.

Social distancing was on display at college football games played on Saturday. Notre Dame students and parents of the players were in attendance and wore masks and did a great job on social distancing in the rain.

The next game that I watched was from Tallahassee with Florida State hosting Georgia Tech and students were lined up in the end zones like a normal game, no masks, no social distancing. The state of Florida had an uptick of cases last week after Labor Day.

So what will it take? The presidents of the fourteen Big 10 Schools will have to get together and vote on whether to play now or wait until spring. If they vote "yes" then they have to work on the schedule, not just with the schools, but with TV, too. The Big 10 Network will be ready, but others like ESPN, ABC and CBS will have to accommodate the Big 10, and they will.

Remember if we get a "yes" vote it will be Big 10 conference play only. So we may get to see the Michigan State Spartans travel to the Big House with the Michigan Wolverines after all for a showdown. And of course, we want to see Michigan vs. Ohio State, too!

BUT, there's one other little wrinkle in the works. This morning on Dan Patrick's show, he speculated that even if the Big 10 returns, we may not see U of M, Michigan State, or Maryland taking the field.

Why? Well, it comes down to leadership at the universities. The president of the University of Michigan, Mike Schlissel is an epidemiologist. The president of Michigan State, Samuel Staley, has long worked in the field of infectious diseases.