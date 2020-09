Revised Big 10 Football Schedule Officially Released

Last week, the Big 10 reversed its decision and announced that they will play football this fall instead of waiting for spring. But we had to wait a week to see the new schedule.

The Big 10 will play eight games and an extra game on December 19 with two of the Big 10 playing for the championship.

Here's some key match ups. We don't have to wait very long for one of the biggest matchups happening in week two, we get to see Michigan State @ Michigan in the Big House. Ohio State will have to face the Michigan teams back to back. December 5th at Michigan State and December 12 the Wolverines will travel to Columbus with the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe.

Getty Images

SATURDAY 10/24

MICHIGAN @ MINNESOTA

RUTGERS @ MICHIGAN STATE

NEBRASKA @ OHIO STATE

ILLINOIS @ WISCONSIN

Getty Images

SATURDAY 10/31 (HALLOWEEN)

MICHIGAN STATE @ MICHIGAN

OHIO STATE @ PENN STATE

WISCONSIN @ AT NEBRASKA

PURDUE @ ILLINOIS

SATURDAY 11/7

MICHIGAN STATE @ IOWA

MICHIGAN @ INDIANA

RUTGERS @ OHIO STATE

PURDUE @ WISCONSIN

SATURDING 11/14

WISCONSIN @ MICHIGAN

INDIANA @ MICHIGAN STATE

OHIO STATE @ MARYLAND

SATURDAY 11/21

MICHIGAN STATE @ MARYLAND

MICHIGAN @ RUTGERS

INDIANA @ OHIO STATE

WISCONSIN @ NORTHWESTERN

SATURDING 11/28

PENN STATE @ MICHIGAN

NORTHWESTERN @ MICHIGAN STATE

OHIO STATE @ ILLINOIS

MINNESOTA @ WISCONSIN

Getty Images

SATURDAY 12/5

OHIO STATE @ MICHIGAN STATE

MARYLAND @ MICHIGAN

INDIANA @ WISCONSIN

SATURDING 12/12

MICHIGAN @ OHIO STATE

MICHIGAN STATE @ PENN STATE

WISCONSIN @ IOWA

SATURDAY 12/19

BIG 10 CHAMPIONSHIP EAST VS. WEST - ALL TEAMS PLAY, TOP TWO FOR CHAMPIONSHIP

The Pac 12 and the MAC are considering playing this Fall too after the Big 10 reversing their decision to play.