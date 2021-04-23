Jackson Toy Show Returns Saturday April 24th 2021

This Saturday is the return of the Jackson Toy Show and already there nearly 300 tables that will be on display inside the American 1 Event Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday April 24th. The Jackson show started in 2004 and has grown from 18 tables to over 240 tables of toy collectibles. It's a one day show where you'll find everything from NASCAR, Tractors, Dolls, Promos, Hot Wheels, Slot Cars, Model Cars, Star Wars, Action Figures, Movie Posters, Comics, Sport Cards, YuGiOh cards, Matchbox, Trains, Die Cast Trucks, Cartoon Characters, Battery Operated & Wind-Ups, Antique Toys and more.

The event is so big that even the event coordinator needed to enlist the help of his dog to configure the table set up for this weekend's event.

Chance says he's all tired out from doing the floor plan but here we come Jackson this Saturday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm it's the Jackson Toy Show with over 275 tables toys. We do have to follow some rules to make the show happen. Mask will be required unless you have a medical condition that's prevents you from wearing one. And one member from each family must sign in at the door.

Vendor applications have already been finalized, however, if a vendor does not show up 8:45 tables will open up for use. Vendors who are a part of the Toy show can load in and set up Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. or on Saturday at 8 a.m. They'll also be hosting an Antique & Flea Market Show May 14th & 15th, Fri-10am to 5pm & Sat- 10am to 5pm.