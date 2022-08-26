Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022

Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022

Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between.

Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo?  The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare.  You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo.  Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.

    Psycho Ward Haunted House in Kalamazoo

    Location: 7656 Ravine Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

    Admission: Starts at $15 for a single attraction.  However, there are multiple attractions and ticket packages. See them all by clicking here.

    To get more info and their 2022 schedule click here.

    Nightmare Realm in Mattawan

    Location: 23492 Red Arrow Hwy, Mattawan, MI 49071

    Admission: General Admission is $25, VIP $45.  Get more ticket info by clicking here.

    To get more info and their 2022 schedule click here.

    Niles Scream Park in Niles

    Location: 855 Mayflower Rd, Niles, MI 49120

    Admission: $15 - $45 a person depending on the attractions.  Click here for more info on tickets.

    To get more info and their 2022 schedule click here.

    Jackson's Underworld in Jackson

    Location: 1318 Wildwood Ave, Jackson, MI 49202

    Admission: $20-$60 depending on the attraction you choose.  Get more info on tickets by clicking here.

    To get more info and their 2022 schedule click here.

    Witches of New Salem in Dorr

    Location: 4516 24TH Street, Dorr, MI 4932

    Admission: Tickets range from $25-$55 depending on the attractions.  Get more info on tickets by clicking here.

    To get more info and their 2022 schedule click here.

    Darksyde Acres Haunted House in Jonesville

    Location: 11375 Rowe Rd, Jonesville, MI 49250

    Admission: Tickets start at $22 and they offer group rates. Get more info by clicking here.

    To get more info and their 2022 schedule click here.

