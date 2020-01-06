Jeopardy Answer Was: What Is Jackson?

A city in Michigan was a question on the game show Jeopardy. Would you have gotten the answer? The state of Michigan was an entire category titled “It’s a Hand! It’s Michigan!”.

One of the answers they were given was the following:

At the bottom center of the palm is this penitentiary city named for the president who signed Michigan into statehood.

Would you have answered: What is Jackson? If so you would have won $1,200.00

You would have made another $2,000 if you would have gotten the question to the answer:

Near the tip of the pinkie is this Center for the Arts where parents have sent talented children since 1928

Did you say “What is Interlochen?”

I wonder how many people who have lived in Michigan for any significant amount of time really know Michigan.

