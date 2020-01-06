Jeopardy Answer Was: What Is Jackson?
A city in Michigan was a question on the game show Jeopardy. Would you have gotten the answer? The state of Michigan was an entire category titled “It’s a Hand! It’s Michigan!”.
One of the answers they were given was the following:
At the bottom center of the palm is this penitentiary city named for the president who signed Michigan into statehood.
Would you have answered: What is Jackson? If so you would have won $1,200.00
You would have made another $2,000 if you would have gotten the question to the answer:
Near the tip of the pinkie is this Center for the Arts where parents have sent talented children since 1928
Did you say “What is Interlochen?”
I wonder how many people who have lived in Michigan for any significant amount of time really know Michigan.
The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595