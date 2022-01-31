When I was a kid growing up on the east side of the state, it was a huge deal when Great Lakes Crossing Mall announced they would be opening in Auburn Hills. The chain originated out of Houston Texas, and as there are currently only 16 locations, it was a pretty big deal. That's why the announcement of a new Tropic-themed restaurant is really blowing up on social media, as sometime soon, the restaurant named JungleBird will be opening in the Exchange building in downtown Kalamazoo. Their website gives a brief description of the concept:

The restaurant was concepted and designed by Michigan restauranteur Mark Sellers, best known for creating HopCat, Stella’s Lounge, and Max’s South Seas Hideaway.

The new concept will feature an extensive list of craft cocktails and eclectic cuisine inspired by the tropics in an atmosphere infused with elements of Havana soul, Miami-style art deco, unique artwork, and lush tropical plants.

Best Foot Forward

Chef Richard Williams is going to be spearheading the menu creation for the restaurant, and with his recent accomplishments, big things can be expected. Chef Williams was most recently responsible for creating the menu for Max’s South Seas Hideaway in Grand Rapids, which was voted “Best New Restaurant in West Michigan,” “Best Craft Cocktails,” and “Most Innovative Cuisine” by the readers of Revue Magazine.

Ready To Hire

This is one of the few openings that have been announced recently for Kalamazoo, as business continues to grow getting into the new year. The restaurant is currently hiring and inquiries can be sent to info@junglebirdkzoo.com, along with a resume.