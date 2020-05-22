Residents Rescued From Balconies During Kalamazoo Apartment Fire

Some residents had to be rescued from their balconies in a suspicious Kalamazoo apartment fire.

At 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Kalamazoo Public Safety received multiple calls for a fire at Candlewyck Apartments, located near the intersection of South Burdick Street and West Kilgore Road.

First arriving officers found residents evacuating the building and heavy smoke conditions in the hallways. Fire crews immediately began to try to put the blaze out while search and rescue units simultaneously went into the building to look for residents and ladders were used to help residents off of balconies.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which prevented catastrophic damage to the structure. All residents were allowed to return to their apartments and there were no reported injuries for firefighters or civilians.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation by the Fire Marshall's office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Apartment Fire Safety- Tips from https://www.ssvfd.org/safety/apartment-fire-safety/

Don’t prop open exit or stairway doors.

Speak to your apartment manager if you see a damaged smoke alarm, fire extinguisher or an emergency light that has been burned out.

Be Prepared-

Count the number of doors there are between your apartment and the nearest fire exit.

Know where all the exit doors and stairs are on your floor.

Learn your building evacuation plan if you have one. Create and practice an escape plan for your specific apartment.

Stay Calm-

If your door feels warm to the touch, do not attempt to open it. Call 9-1-1 and tell the dispatcher your apartment number and that you can’t open your door. Stuff the cracks around the door with towels, rags, bedding, or tape.

Wait at a window and signal for help with a flashlight or by waving a white cloth.

If your apartment door is cool to the touch, open it slowly and stay low as you check for fire and smoke in the hallway. If the hallway is safe, follow your building’s evacuation plan.

If your apartment door is cool to the touch, open it slowly and stay low as you check for fire and smoke in the hallway. If the hallway is safe, follow your building’s evacuation plan. Never use an elevator to escape a fire. Always use the stairs.

Wait Outside for the Fire Department-