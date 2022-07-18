Who doesn't love when people from your hometown make it big?

Kalamazoo College is all about shouting out their former students.

Kalamazoo College celebrated class of 2005 alumnus, Steven Yeun, on their Facebook page for his acting role in Jordan Peele's movie, "NOPE."

"In one week, the latest movie featuring Kalamazoo College alumnus Steven Yeun '05 opens in theaters."

You may recognize Yeun's name or face since he has been in a plethora of movies and television shows. Yeun rose to fame as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead.

Yeun also became the first Asian American to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

If you want to support a fellow Michigander, here are all the things you need to know about "NOPE" before its release this Friday.

1. Jordan Peele's third film, "NOPE", will be in theaters this Friday, July, 22nd 2022.

However, if you miss it in theaters, the film is said to make it on the streaming service, Peacock. The earliest you may see the film on Peacock is around early September.

2. "NOPE" has a list of heavy hitters in its cast.

Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are a part of the main cast for this mindblowing film.

Kaluuya's breakout role was in Peele's Get Out, which Kaluuya later received his first Oscar nomination for. Keke Palmer is a well-known actress, television host, producer, and singer.



While on a press tour for the movie, Keke Palmer is going viral again because she did not recognize Mulder and Scully from "The X-Files."

3. For a while, no one knew what the film was about. But now, there is a vague idea of what the movie may entail. Many believe the movie has some alien element to it.

According to ScreenCrush, "the press release claims Nope reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare."

Do not forget to buy your tickets to see NOPE in theaters this Friday.