Kalamazoo County Deputy Wounded And Suspect Killed

UPDATE: Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire died at Bronson Hospital, Sunday afternoon, from his gunshot wound. The community mourns his passing and is grateful for his service. KCSO 4607 EOW 8/15/21 1500 hrs.

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously wounded and a suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting, late Saturday evening.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who had been involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening, was spotted at Johnny’s Shell Station, on 35th Street just south of Galesburg. When deputies approached, the man pointed a gun and fled the scene while deputies pursued once again. A deputy was struck by gunfire at the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th street, causing his cruiser to crash.

The suspect eventually lost control of his car and drove into a field off from 44th Street south of E Q Avenue in Climax Township, where it got stuck. Authorities said he got out of the car and started firing again. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy who had been shot was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.