Kalamazoo County Expo Center Schedules First Event After Shutdown

Call them optimistic, but the Fall Craft Show is on the calendar at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center for late September as we hope to get back to "normal."

As of this writing, face coverings are required to be worn into Michigan businesses and indoor gatherings are restricted to no more than ten people. Even in zones 6 and 8 in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, capacity limits are reduced to 25% of capacity or 250, whichever is smaller. These rules apply to nightclubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters,sports arenas, meeting halls, performance spaces, arcades, and convention centers like Kalamazoo County Expo Center.

Organizers are crossing their fingers and hoping things are different as they plan for the annual Fall Craft Show to be the first event back from the shutdown. Lorie's Events shared the news on social media:

I know you are all going stir crazy right now- but SEPTEMBER 19th will be here before we know it and I have 99 vendors getting ready for our FIRST BIG SHOW BACK from the shutdown! JOIN US ON SEPT 19th 9am-3pm at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center for the Fall Craft Show. Free admission for this event!

Here's hoping we can safely get together and shop for some bargains and enjoy all the unique events at Kalamazoo County Expo Center.

Vendor space may still be available for the Fall Craft Show- interested parties should email lorie.money123@gmail.com.