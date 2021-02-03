Kalamazoo Distiller Competes to be Master Distiller on Discovery

About time that Kalamazoo gets the recognition it deserves. Alright, so it was a distiller from Kalamazoo that got the recognition but...that still counts.

Tyler Glasser, head distiller at Kalamazoo's Green Door Distilling Co., was featured on Discovery's Moonshiners: Master Distillers as reported by WWMT News Channel 3. Along with a few other distillers, Tyler was competing to make the Old South classic, peach brandy.

Discovery's Moonshiners: Master Distillers brings distillers from all over the country to faceoff in a series of challenges that focus on one specific type of spirit whether that be gin, whiskey, brandy, or other. They also offer online streaming with either Discovery Plus or Discovery Go. Keep in mind, you'll either have to sign in with your cable provider or create an account. I believe, like many other streaming platforms, Discovery offers a free trial. You can find more information here.

Since I haven't had cable in over a decade, I, unfortunately, wasn't able to watch the episode as it aired but judging by a few comments on Green Door's Facebook, Tyler was holding his own!

Matthew D wrote: Awesome job Tyler!! They were traditional. You are innovative!

Lisah C said: So when can we expect that peach brandy on the menu??

And someone going by Love Peaceful Crissy commented: he's doing so good so far!!!

As for Tyler, he joined Green Door Distilling Co back in March of 2020. And, being featured on the Discovery channel isn't his first time earning recognition for his work. Previously, when he worked at FEW Spirits in Illinois, he won BandWith Chicago's Cocktail Clash 2019 competition along with the 2019 Best in Class Gin honor at the American Craft Spirits Awards.

According to their website, when Green Door Distilling Co opened their doors in 2016 they became the first distillery to open since 1858. They focus on crafting small batch spirits by hand and even have a few new options set to release in March of this year. Green Door Distilling Co is located off E North Street in Kalamazoo but they also have an online shop for both merchandise and spirits which you can find here.

Congrats to Tyler! And thanks for representing Kalamazoo on TV because I still have friends who accuse me of making this town up. 😂

