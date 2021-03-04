Kalamazoo Drug Sweep Nets Large Amount of Fentanyl

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and the Crime Reduction Team conducted a drug sweep through four known drug houses in the city of Kalamazoo, Wednesday. As a result over 110 grams of fentanyl, a large amount of ecstasy (MDMA), firearms, ammo, and over $18,000 in cash were confiscated.

The raid was in response to a large amount of opiate-related overdoses and overdose deaths in the Kalamazoo area. Four search warrants were executed that included drug houses in the 3300-block of Lincolnshire Blvd, the 1300-block of North Church Street, the 100-block of East Maple Street, and the 800-block of Hazard Street. Two Kalamazoo men, 28 & 33 years-old, were arrested and face multiple felony charges.

In a press release, the City of Kalamazoo Public Safety noted that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is between 30-50 times more potent than heroin and experts estimate that it only takes a dose between 2 to 3 milligrams to be fatal. Authorities said the 110 grams that were recovered is one of the largest single seizures of fentanyl in Kalamazoo County.

Among the charges being reviewed by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office are Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Felony Firearms, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Operating and Maintaining a Drug House.

In order to battle the plague of the deadly opiate crisis or firearms activity, authorities are encouraging the public to contact KVET at 269-337-8880 or report an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or online at Kalamazoosilentobserver.com.