One of the coolest events in Kalamazoo all year is returning for 2021 in October. Kalamazoo's Mac & Cheese Festival will make its return on Saturday, October 9th at Homer Stryker Field. The event will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. but VIP entry will get you in two hours early. There are 4 different kinds of admission into the festival. Additional sample tokens will be available for purchase for $2 each, with kids 12 and under getting in for free for GA with a paid adult. Their event website has the following options:

Ticket Options

There are 4 ticket options available at the festival including:

Get our free mobile app

VIP Mac & Beers- $50 (21+): 10 tokens for mac & cheese samples/ 10 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples/ Access to premium beer and hard cider not available to general admission/ 1 hour early entry at 2 pm/ Logoed cup/ Admission to the festival with live music, games, inflatables.

VIP Just the Mac- $40: Alcohol purchases not available with this ticket/ 10 tokens for mac & cheese samples/ 1 hour early entry at 2 pm/ Logoed cup/ Admission to the festival with live music, games, inflatables.

GA Mac & Beers-$35: 10 tokens for mac & cheese samples/ 5 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples/ Logoed cup/ Admission to the festival with live music, games, inflatables.

GA Just the Mac- $30: Alcohol purchases not available with this ticket/ 5 tokens for mac & cheese samples/ Logoed cup/ Admission to the festival with live music, games, inflatables.

Here's All The Mac N' Cheese Vendors For The Kalamazoo Mac N' Cheese Festival 2021