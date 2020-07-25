Kalamazoo Man Hospitalized In Overnight Shooting

Kalamazoo Police are looking into a shooting, early Saturday, not far from downtown. According to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to 1200 block of Washington Ave, around 12:30 AM on multiple reports of a shooting. Nothing was initially found at the scene, but not long after, a 25-year-old Mattawan resident was hospitalized nearby, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators are still looking into the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call KDPS at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.