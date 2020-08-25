Kalamazoo Man Hospitalized

Officers in Kalamazoo were called back to the area of Woodbury Ave and Ada Street, early Tuesday morning on another report of shots fired. According to a release from Kalamazoo Police, officers were canvassing the area around 12:15 AM when a citizen informed officers that a man had been shot in the 500 block of Ada Street. Officers found the victim, a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man and began life-saving measures. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. The area was cordoned off by detectives for three hours. Suspect information is not available at this time. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kalamazoo Police at 377-8120 or the Silent Observer line at 343-2100.