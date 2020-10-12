Kalamazoo Man Shot In His Sleep

Kalamazoo Police are investigating a shooting death from Friday, October 9th. According to a release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, 54-year-old Robert Earl Johnson was asleep in his home in the 1600 block of N. Church Street. A bullet came through the wall and struck Johnson, leading to his death. On Sunday, authorities were able to track down and apprehend the main suspect in the case, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man, in the 2600 block of Airview Blvd. He has been arrested on multiple charges, including murder and weapons charges. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13th.