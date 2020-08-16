Kalamazoo Officers Seek Shooting Suspect

Officers in Kalamazoo are looking for a man who fired a shot at another man, during an argument. According to a release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, around 3:40 PM on Saturday, officers were called to the area of March Street and Washington Ave. After an initial investigation, officers discovered that a man confronted two people at a nearby residence. When the argument escalated, the man drew a handgun and fired a shot at a man with whom he had been arguing. Fortunately, nobody was struck. Officers have identified the suspect, but haven’t yet made an arrest.