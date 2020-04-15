Kalamazoo Opens Camping to First Responders – The Good News

Some great news from the west side of the mitten today.

Right now, a lot of healthcare workers are self-quarantining away from their families after shifts.

So, the Kalamazoo County Government is opening up camping at their local expo center for the foreseeable future.

David Rachowicz, the Parks & Expo Center Director, said, “We are grateful for the incredible efforts by these individuals in our community and are looking forward to providing a safe option for our first responders and healthcare professionals that are working so hard to fight this disease. This provides a place for these individuals who don’t want to go home and put their families in jeopardy.”