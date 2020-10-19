Kalamazoo Police Identify Deceased Shooting Victim

Police in Kalamazoo have identified a female victim who passed away on Saturday. Kalamazoo Public Safety reports that 20-year-old Rachel Marie Curl has died. Around 3:30 AM on Saturday, Curl and another victim were shot in the 4200 Block of Hidden Hills Drive. The second victim, a 19-year-old, left the scene in a vehicle and was listed in stable condition. Kalamazoo Police would like to offer its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Curl. The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Kalamazoo Police at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.