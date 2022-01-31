Kalamazoo Renters And Landlords If You Still Need Help There Is $14 Million In Federal Taxpayer Cash To Help
If you are a renter and cannot find a job there still is taxpayer cash in the government’s accounts to help you.
If you are a landlord and your tenants have not been paying their rent there still is taxpayer cash in the government’s accounts to help you.
These taxpayer funds are being doled out via the federal government's Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program. MLive is reporting that the fund still has more than $14 million sitting in it.
To attempt to take advantage of these federal taxpayer funds your household income must:
- be under 80% of your area’s median income depending on the number of people in your household.
- qualify for unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income
- incurred significant costs
- or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak and can prove so via certain documents
The following are the median income for the Kalamazoo area depending on household size:
- one-person household is $44,240
- Two-person household: $50,560
- Three-person household: $56,880
- Four-person household: $63,200
- Five-person household: $68,320
- Six-person household: $73,360
- Seven-person household: $78,400;
- Eight-person household: $83,440.
Applicants living in Kalamazoo County can call 269-382-0287 or go online and fill out an application at Housing Resource Inc. or MSHDA site.