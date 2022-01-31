Kalamazoo Renters And Landlords If You Still Need Help There Is $14 Million In Federal Taxpayer Cash To Help

If you are a renter and cannot find a job there still is taxpayer cash in the government’s accounts to help you.

If you are a landlord and your tenants have not been paying their rent there still is taxpayer cash in the government’s accounts to help you.

These taxpayer funds are being doled out via the federal government's Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program. MLive is reporting that the fund still has more than $14 million sitting in it.

To attempt to take advantage of these federal taxpayer funds your household income must:

be under 80% of your area’s median income depending on the number of people in your household.

qualify for unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income

incurred significant costs

or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak and can prove so via certain documents

The following are the median income for the Kalamazoo area depending on household size:

one-person household is $44,240

Two-person household: $50,560

Three-person household: $56,880

Four-person household: $63,200

Five-person household: $68,320

Six-person household: $73,360

Seven-person household: $78,400;

Eight-person household: $83,440.

Applicants living in Kalamazoo County can call 269-382-0287 or go online and fill out an application at Housing Resource Inc. or MSHDA site.