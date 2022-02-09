Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand Opening February 14, 2022 Spring to Follow

A sure sign in Michigan that spring is near. The Root Beer Stand is opening!

Mark your calendars. February 14 doesn't just mark Valentine's Day. It's also the beginning of the 92nd season for The Root Beer Stand on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The announcement was made to its social media account Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The current owners bought the restaurant about 15 years ago. The business is a blast from the past offering drive-in dining with actual carhops, an idea that harkens back to the early days of fast food.

A simple menu keeps ordering a breeze. Fresh on tap root beer is the big draw, add ice cream to make it a float. They also offer hot dogs that you can have covered with their own chili sauce. You can view the complete menu here.

The root beer can also be purchased in larger quantities to take home for later enjoyment. The hours will be Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Noon until 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Valentine's Day just got a little sweeter.

