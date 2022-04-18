15 Reasons Why Spring Is Genuinely Michigan’s Worst Season
One of my favorite things about living in the state of Michigan is that we actually get to enjoy four seasons in a year. Well, technically five seasons if you include "construction season", but I definitely don't enjoy that (we'll talk about that mess here in a minute).
What's the best season in Michigan?
Unlike so many other states, Michigan gets sun and warmth in the summer, cold and snow in the winter and a nice mix of things in the spring and fall.
Now, I might be a little bit biased because I feel like fall is far superior compared to the other seasons of the year. And I know that people absolutely love summer, and don't get me wrong, it's pretty nice. Even winter has its perks, like not having to deal with mosquitoes.
But with all that in mind, I'm going to share what might be an unpopular opinion. Here it goes...
Spring is the absolute worst season in Michigan.
Why Spring is the worst season in Michigan
I know, controversial statement, but I can't be the only one who thinks so.
I'm not just picking on spring because I feel like it. Because while spring does have some redeeming factors, like flowers and plants beginning to bloom and the start of warmer weather, I feel like there are more than a few legitimate reasons why spring is the worst of all Michigan's seasons.
Whether you agree with me or not, before you pass your judgment, take a look at my reasons below. I've laid out what I believe to be fifteen, terribly compelling reasons why spring is the worst season of all. Take a look at the list below, and if you still happen to disagree, let's just agree to disagree on this one.