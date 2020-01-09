KCC, Voces To Host Caribbean/Salsa Band

Kellogg Community College and Voces will host Afro-Caribbean/salsa band Grupo Aye for a concert event on campus this month in Battle Creek. The band features some of the top musicians in Michigan, as well as performers from Cuba, giving the group a polished and authentic sound.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at KCC's Binda Performing Arts Center, on campus at 450 North Ave. in Battle Creek. Tickets are $25 for singles, $40 for couples or $10 for students with a valid student ID.

Ticket prices include general admission seating and appetizers. Get your tickets online here. Or you can call 269-965-4161.

Grupo Aye was started by KCC Foreign Language professor Rob Mulligan. Major sponsors of the Jan. 25 event include Dr. Colin McCaleb (who is director of KCC's Fehsenfeld Center in Hastings and Eastern Academic Center in Albion) and Michigan Tile & Carpet Co. of Battle Creek.

Rob Mulligan will be a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show on Wednesday, January 15th, following the 8am news. Joining Rob will be Evelyn Quintero from Voces, and Teresa Durham from KCC.

Rob Mulligan and Grupe Aye-PBS

All proceeds from the event will go to support English Language Learning scholarships at KCC and Voces, an independent nonprofit organization based in Battle Creek that serves the Latino/Hispanic community in Calhoun County.