Michigan Issues Unclaimed Funds Challenge To Ohio

Michigan and Ohio have been battling since the Toledo War in 1835. Even though Michiganders ended up getting the Upper Peninsula, by conceding to Ohio and giving up a strip of land, located in the lower Southeast corner of Michigan, the hard feelings remain.

An annual battle continues when the University of Michigan faces Ohio State on the gridiron. This year’s confrontation is just weeks away and a new challenge is brewing.

A New Challenge Facing Michigan and Ohio

The challenge centers on the two football games that pit Michigan against Ohio in the month of November. This year, Michigan State will face Ohio State on November 11th, and the University of Michigan will face Ohio State on November 25th.

With a focus on the upcoming games, Michigan has challenged Ohio on which state can reunite its residents with the most “forgotten funds” by November 25, 2023. These funds are the unknown or forgotten cash that has been lying dormant in each state’s unclaimed property vault. The good news is that you may be one of the lucky people who may have a small fortune awaiting them. Terry Stanton, manager of Michigan Unclaimed Property, says,

This is a terrific way to showcase Michigan’s rivalry with ‘that state to the south’ and show who’s really number one. While time will run out on this competition with a big State of Michigan win on November 25, the properties we’re holding never expire and are forever available to be claimed by the rightful owner.

How Do I Find Out If I Have Unclaimed Money?

Over the past five years, Michigan Unclaimed Property has returned more than $550 million to rightful owners or heirs. Yes...that wonderful word that is music to our ears..”heirs”.

These unclaimed fortunes, that lurk in the unclaimed property vault, come in various forms, such as:

Checking and savings accounts

Certificates of Deposit (CD)

Overpayments

Uncashed Checks (payroll, refunds, money orders, cashier checks, insurance benefits, etc.)

Dividends

Stocks and bonds

Contents of a safe deposit box

Finding out whether you have an unclaimed fund is easy. Residents of each state can just click on this link. You just enter your name, city, and state and within a blink of an eye, the results of your search will appear. To be totally certain, you can also click on this second link, for good measure. Michiganders will now have a chance to perhaps gain a small fortune and also claim a victory against Ohio as the state that reunited its residents with the most unknown or unclaimed funds.