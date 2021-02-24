Last fall, Battle Creek Unlimited announced a $500,000 TRAIN program, designed to upgrade the local talent pool of potential employees. TRAIN is an acronym for Talent Retention, Attraction, and Inclusion Incentive.

On Wednesday, Kellogg Company “jumped on the TRAIN”, so to speak, with a $150,000 investment in BCU’s program. The money will help Battle Creek employers encourage new or existing employees to move to Battle Creek.

BCU’s initiative provides a path to homeownership, providing up to $12,000 per eligible employee toward down payments on a home, rent, and moving expenses. Kellogg’s investment in the program includes $50,000 to help seed BCU’s matching fund, as well as up to $100,000 in 2021 for Kellogg-specific incentive matches.

“Kellogg is committed to the Battle Creek community,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Chairman, and CEO. “W.K. Kellogg founded our company here more than a century ago and although we are a global business with operations around the world, the global headquarters of our organization remains here in our hometown, with a significant amount of employees and assets. That isn’t changing.”

TRAIN is a partnership between BCU and participating Battle Creek employers, like Kellogg, which matches incentive contributions to those who are willing to move to Battle Creek for their job. A special award tier also exists for entrepreneurs, freelance workers, and existing employees. The program will commit at least 40 percent of awards to underrepresented demographics, including women, persons of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.

“BCU’s program squarely aligns with Kellogg’s Equity, Diversity & Inclusion priorities, and it is an innovative way to help us attract new talent to Battle Creek, boosting our ongoing recruitment and retention efforts,” said Cahillane.

Applicants may qualify for awards by moving to and renting or purchasing a home within the corporate limits of the City of Battle Creek.

“We are excited that Kellogg – a premier Battle Creek employer – has chosen to participate in the TRAIN program,” said Joe Sobieralski, BCU President and CEO. “Their significant financial contribution will not only advance their talent recruitment and retention efforts, but they truly have the best interests of the community at heart, contributing also to the overall program that will benefit other local employers and the broader community.”