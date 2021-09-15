Trade Group Representing Kellogg Has Questions Concerning Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

Tony the Tiger has some questions for Joe Biden. Kellogg’s actually has joined a group of other companies including Coca-Cola, Campbell Soup, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Amazon, Albertsons and Target. A group called the Consumer Brands Association is asking for answers on how exactly Biden and the Democrats expect to implement their COVID-19 Action Plan.

In a letter to Biden they ask the following questions:

Vaccinations

What is considered documentation for proof of vaccination and how will booster doses be factored into compliance? Must an employee be fully vaccinated in order to work?

How will the requirements address natural immunity? Will individuals that have contracted COVID-19 be required to be vaccinated or submit to testing requirements?

Will the requirements only apply to vaccines that are fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration?

Does the government have plans to centralize vaccination tracking or is it the responsibility of businesses to manage?

What are the consequences of falsifying one’s vaccination status and does responsibility rest with the individual or employer?

Testing

Is there a single testing standard that must be met that would be considered compliant to the negative test result requirement?

What is considered to be suitable documentation of a negative test result?

What are the consequences of falsifying test results and does responsibility rest with the individual or employer?

How long will documentation of test results need to be held?

If an employee takes a COVID-19 test but the results are not yet available, can the employee continue to work pending the results?

Will business testing programs that test all employees on-site during the day meet the requirements for unvaccinated workers’ need to test before coming to work?

Should employees choose not to vaccinate, is the company or employee responsible for securing and paying for testing? Will paid time off have to be given for weekly testing requirements?

Operational

When will the requirements be formally issued and what is the timeline for compliance?

How does this mandate impact locations with collective bargaining agreements?

Will this federal requirement preempt existing state-imposed obligations?

Will the federal requirements supersede state expense reimbursement statutes?

Do the new federal requirements include exemptions based on religious beliefs and disabilities?

Will waivers be allowed if essential employees’ absences or attrition cause significant disruption to the CPG supply chain?

All great questions Joe, hopefully, you can answer them. The cereal bowl is now on your side of the table. Also, Joe Corn Pop is not involved at all with Kellogg's cast of characters so nothing to worry about there.

You really have to ask yourself why the administration was not prepared to address any of these very good questions when he made his proclamation. Now we can see why Kellogg's and the other companies have a concern about his new, possibly unconstitutional and illegal tactic. According to the constitution and constitutional scholars only the states have the power to make such sweeping mandates.