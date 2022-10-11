KISS’ Paul Stanley Responds to Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Post

KISS vocalist Paul Stanley is among the many who are weighing in on Kanye West's recent tweet claiming he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The rapper also added in his now-deleted tweet upon his reinstatement to Twitter, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

"Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalize this behavior and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP," wrote Stanley in a tweet addressing West's comments over the weekend.

One of the reasons that mental health could have been mentioned in Stanley's tweet is that Stanley also weighed in via social media in 2020 when the rap superstar's wife Kim Kardashian spoke of West's bipolar disorder. At that point, Stanley had used social media to send a message seeking "compassion" for West.

That said, Stanley has called out West in the past for his actions. Back in 2015, West nearly interrupted Beck's acceptance for Album of the Year at the Grammys, initially walking onstage, then turning around and heading back to his seat before pulling a repeat of his limelight-stealing moment when Taylor Swift's win at the MTV VMAs was interrupted by West a few years prior. Writing via his Facebook page over that incident, Stanley commented, "Beck should’ve kicked Kanye right in the nuts last night and said ‘Get the f—k off MY stage!”

Stanley was not alone in his rebuke of West's latest comments. Disturbed's David Draiman stated, Between @joerogan not calling @rogerwaters out on his antisemitic bullshit, @kanyewest going on an antisemitic rant, and then @elonmusk congratulating his friend (Kanye) on his @twitter reinstatement, it’s been a rough week for us Jews. #Antisemitism."

There were also plenty of comments from those in other parts of the entertainment world, including rebukes from Mandy Moore, Jack Antonoff, Sarah Silverman, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more. Check those out here.